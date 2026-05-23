WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is back tonight.

This latest installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down this evening at 8/7c on Peacock and YouTube from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Officially announced matches advertised for the 5/23 special event include the following:

* Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

World Tag Team Championships: The Vision (Austin Theory & Logan Paul) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Scream Mode (Paige & Brie Bella) (c) vs. Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend & Nia Jax)

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.