WWE returns live from “The Great White North” for the second night in a row tonight.

Following an eventful episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, the company rolls into the Bell Centre once again this evening in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Airing live at 8/7c on Peacock, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal on January 24, 2026 is advertised to feature the following matches:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

* AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships)

* Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams (WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.