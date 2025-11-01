WWE runs the Delta Center for the second night in a row tonight.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down live this evening at 8/7c on Peacock and YouTube from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Advertised for the special event tonight are the following matches:

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Title)

* CM Punk vs. Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Title)

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev (WWE Intercontinental Title)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.