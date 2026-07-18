The road to WWE SummerSlam passes through “The Empire State”, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place tonight.

Scheduled to emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, the July 18 special event features the following lineup:

* No DQ: Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Scream Mode (Paige & Brie Bella) (c) vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn

* Roman Reigns & New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson to appear

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.