It’s Saturday night!
And this week, that means WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live at 8/7c on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Channel 85 on SiriusXM.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.
* GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Title)
* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE Women’s World Title)
* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus (WWE Intercontinental Title)
* Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
* Royal Rumble Contract Signing: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens (Moderated By Shawn Michaels)
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.