It’s Saturday night!

And this week, that means WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live at 8/7c on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Channel 85 on SiriusXM.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

* GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus (WWE Intercontinental Title)

* Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

* Royal Rumble Contract Signing: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens (Moderated By Shawn Michaels)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.