WWE returns live tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live this evening at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 24, 2025 special event:
* WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul
* Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena (c) vs. R-Truth (Non-Title)
* WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green
* Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
* CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker
