WWE returns live tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns live this evening at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 24, 2025 special event:

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

* Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena (c) vs. R-Truth (Non-Title)

* WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green

* Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.