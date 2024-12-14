WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns tonight.

The old-school WWE program returns live this evening at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 14 episode of the show:

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Championship)

* GUNTHER (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

* Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY (WWE Women’s World Championship)

* Michin vs. Chelsea Green (WWE Women’s United States Championship)

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.