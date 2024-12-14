WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns tonight.
The old-school WWE program returns live this evening at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 14 episode of the show:
* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Championship)
* GUNTHER (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)
* Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY (WWE Women’s World Championship)
* Michin vs. Chelsea Green (WWE Women’s United States Championship)
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.