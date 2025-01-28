The numbers are in for the recent episodes of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the January 25 episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event drew 1.494 million viewers on NBC. This is down from the 1.590 million viewers that tuned into the first return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from December 14. The show also drew a 0.33 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, down from the 0.42 rating in the same key demo for the 12/14 show.

Netflix released viewership information for this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday, January 27. The show finished at number seven in the top ten rankings on Netflix for the week, with three million viewers, and 6.6 million total hours viewed. The show ranked in the top ten in six countries. By comparison, the 1/13 show drew 3.7 million views for the week and 8.2 million watch hours after week one.