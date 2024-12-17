The numbers are in for the Saturday, December 14, 2024 episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the 12/14 show drew 1.590 million viewers for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.

By comparison, the last time WWE ran an episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC back in 2008, the show drew 2.350 million viewers.

Headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and featuring multiple additional title matches, the 12/14 WWE on NBC two-hour prime time Saturday night show scored a 0.42 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic.

It’s worth noting, however, that the 12/14 show was available as a live simulcast for Peacock subscribers, and aired on the company’s YouTube channel in international markets, none of which are included in the above numbers.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went up against stiff competition in the form of an episode of AEW Collision on TNT that aired head-to-head from 8-10pm EST., as well as the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN, which pulled 2.251 million viewers and a 0.62 rating in the 18 to 48 year old demo, and a Gonzaga vs. Connecticut college basketball game on FOX that drew 1.624 million viewers and a 0.27 rating in the same key demo.