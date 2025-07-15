The numbers are in for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The July 12th primetime special from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., which aired on NBC and was simulcast on Peacock, drew 1.425 million viewers, according to Programming Insider.

The broadcast pulled a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, topping all other programming on network television for the night in the demo.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was highlighted by Goldberg’s retirement match, as the WWE Hall of Famer challenged GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The show also featured Randy Orton with Jelly Roll in his corner taking on Drew McIntyre with Logan Paul in his, as well as a Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight match that made headlines for Rollins suffering a bad knee injury.

The first hour of the broadcast went head-to-head with essentially the entire main event of the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view, which saw Hangman Page defeat Jon Moxley in a bloody Texas Death Match, which featured surprise returns by Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson.

Viewership data for the Peacock simulcast was not made available.