WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 1/24/26

Bell Centre

Montreal, Canada

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

– Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. The Judgment Day For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Championship At The Royal Rumble

Checkout Episode 500 of The Hoots Podcast