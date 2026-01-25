WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 1/24/26
Bell Centre
Montreal, Canada
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia
– Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu
– Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. The Judgment Day For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
– Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Championship At The Royal Rumble
