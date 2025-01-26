WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 1/25/25

Frost Bank Center

San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Joe Tessitore)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

First Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax w/Candice LeRae For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Jax HeadButts Ripley before the bell rings. Ripley avoids The Body Avalanche. Ripley dropkicks Jax. Ripley with forearm shivers. Ripley ducks a clothesline from Jax. Ripley with a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Jax regroups on the outside. Ripley with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Ripley rolls Jax back into the ring. Ripley with two short-arm lariats. Jax with a Pop Up HeadButt. Jax levels Ripley with The Body Avalanche. Jax puts Ripley on the top turnbuckle. Ripley kicks Jax in the face. Jax rocks Ripley with a forearm smash. Jax with The Avalanche Samoan Drop for a two count. Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ripley with heavy bodyshots. Ripley decks Jax with a JawBreaker. Jax ducks a clothesline from Ripley.

Jax goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ripley lands back on her feet. Ripley delivers her combination offense. Ripley with a short-arm lariat. Ripley with a knife edge chop. Jax catches Ripley in mid-air. Jax goes for a PowerBomb, but Ripley counters with The CodeRed for a two count. Ripley goes for The Riptide, but Jax counters with The Samoan Drop. Jax drags Ripley to the corner. Jax with The Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Ripley blocks The Annihilator. Ripley PowerBombs Jax. Jax escapes The Prism Trap. Jax with The Uranage Slam. Jax kicks Ripley in the back. Jax ascends to the middle turnbuckle. Ripley sends Jax spilling to the floor. Ripley with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Ripley rolls Jax back into the ring. Ripley goes for The Riptide, but Jax counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Jax drives Ripley face first into the canvas. Jax delivers The Annihilator. Jax poses for the crowd. Ripley hits The Electric Chair Drop. Ripley avoids The Body Avalanche. Ripley with The Roundhouse Kick. Ripley connects with The Riptide to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley via Pinfall

– WWE Hall Of Famers Mark Henry, Alundra Blayze, and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase are in the crowd.

Second Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

