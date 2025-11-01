WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11/1/25

Delta Center

Salt Lake City, Utah

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Championship

McIntyre ducks a clothesline from Rhodes. Standing Switch Exchange. McIntyre with a back elbow smash. Rhodes reverses out of the irish whip from McIntyre. Rhodes with The Kitchen Sink. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on McIntyre’s chest. McIntyre with a throat thrust. Chop Exchange. McIntyre kicks Rhodes in the gut. Rhodes with The Delayed Gourdbuster. McIntyre regroups on the outside. McIntyre tells Rhodes to bring it. McIntyre slowly walks back into the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes applies a side headlock. McIntyre sends Rhodes towards the referee. Strong lockup. McIntyre tugs on Rhodes hair. McIntyre backs Rhodes into the turnbuckles. McIntyre rams his forearm across Rhodes face. McIntyre is playing mind games with Rhodes. Test Of Strength. McIntyre kicks Rhodes in the gut. McIntyre with a forearm smash. McIntyre with a blistering chop. McIntyre punches Rhodes. McIntyre starts biting Rhodes forehead.

McIntyre fires off another chop. Rhodes slides under McIntyre’s legs. Rhodes kicks McIntyre in the gut. Rhodes with the drop-down uppercut. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on McIntyre’s chest. The referee admonishes Rhodes. Rhodes shoves the referee. McIntyre attacks Rhodes from behind. McIntyre drives Rhodes shoulder first into the steel ring post. McIntyre launches Rhodes into the timekeeper’s area. Rhodes gets back in the ring at the count of eight. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre stomps on Rhodes face. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. McIntyre applies a chin bar. Rhodes with elbows into the midsection of McIntyre. McIntyre scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. McIntyre stomps on the right ankle of Rhodes.

Rhodes with forearm shivers. McIntyre reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. McIntyre with a Back Body Drop for a two count. McIntyre ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rhodes with a running forearm smash. Rhodes and McIntyre are trading back and forth shots. Rhodes with The SuperPlex. Rhodes with a flurry of strikes. Rhodes with a running forearm smash. Rhodes dives over McIntyre. Rhodes Powerslams McIntyre. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick. Rhodes plays to the crowd. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes with The Bionic Elbow. McIntyre responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. McIntyre with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. McIntyre grabs the WWE Title. Rhodes snatches the title out of McIntyre’s hand. Rhodes throws the title at the referee. McIntyre drops Rhodes with The Claymore for a two count. Rhodes regroups on the outside. Rhodes avoids The Claymore. Rhodes rolls McIntyre back into the ring.

Rhodes ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. McIntyre launches Rhodes over the top rope. McIntyre sends Rhodes crashing through the announce table. Rhodes gets back in the ring at the count of nine. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Rhodes ducks out of the way. Rhodes blocks The Future Shock DDT. Rhodes right knee gives out in the corner. The referee checks on Rhodes. Rhodes nails McIntyre with The Super Cody Cutter for a two count. McIntyre denies The CrossRhodes. McIntyre runs Rhodes into the referee. Rhodes kicks McIntyre in the gut. Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick, but McIntyre counters with The Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre brings the WWE Title back into the ring. Rhodes avoids the belt shot. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from McIntyre. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Rhodes drops McIntyre with The DDT on the title. Rhodes tosses the title out of the ring. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

– Tiffany Stratton/Jade Cargill Video Package. We go to the backstage area, Nick Aldis asks Tiffany one more time if she’s truly physically and mentally ready to compete tonight. Tiffany knows that Nick is just doing his job, but she’s having this match, and nobody is going to stop her.

– Post Malone, Pauly Shore and Tony Hinchcliffe are in the house.

Second Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill For The WWE Women’s Championship

Stratton with forearm shivers. Cargill shoves Stratton. Cargill catches Stratton in mid-air. Cargill launches Stratton across the ring. Cargill with The Pump Kick. Cargill kicks out the legs of Stratton. Cargill Chokeslams Stratton. Cargill with The Pumphandle Slam for a two count. Cargill with a Big Biel Throw. Stratton side steps Cargill into the turnbuckles. Stratton is favoring her left knee. Stratton ascends to the top turnbuckle. Cargill clips the back of Stratton’s left knee. Cargill gets Stratton tied up in the tree of woe. Cargill is mauling Stratton in the corner. Cargill puts Stratton on her shoulders. Cargill dumps Stratton face first on the ring apron.

Cargill argues with the referee. Cargill resets the referee’s ten count. Cargill places Stratton on the steel ring steps. Stratton with a drop toe hold into the ring steps. Stratton rolls Cargill back into the ring. Cargill rocks Stratton with a forearm smash. Stratton blocks The SuperPlex. Stratton sends Cargill chest first into the canvas. Stratton with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Cargill clotheslines Stratton. Cargill hits The Eye Of The Storm for a two count. Cargill with Three Fallaway Slams for a two count. Cargill with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Cargill follows that with Two More PowerBombs. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Women’s Champion, Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– WrestleMania 42 Teaser Promo.

Third Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. PENTA vs. Rusev In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

STILL TO COME

– CM Punk vs. Jey Uso For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

