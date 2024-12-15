WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 12/14/24

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniondale, New York

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Joe Tessitore)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

– The show kicked off with a live shot of Joe Tessitore and Jesse The Body Ventura on a podium. Jesse is looking forward to the WWE Championship Match. At first, he wasn’t sure if Cody Rhodes was truly Dusty Rhodes son or not, but Cody’s ego can come back to bite him.

First Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn is throwing haymakers at McIntyre. McIntyre backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. Zayn clotheslines McIntyre over the top rope. Zayn kicks McIntyre in the face. Zayn with The Arabian MoonSault Press to the outside. Zayn rolls McIntyre back into the ring. McIntyre kicks Zayn in the gut. McIntyre with a blistering chop. McIntyre whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn holds onto the ropes. Zayn sends McIntyre tumbling to the floor. McIntyre catches Zayn in mid-air. McIntyre flings Zayn over the announce table. McIntyre has complete control of the match during the commercial break. McIntyre is lighting up Zayn’s chest. Zayn with forearm shivers. McIntyre drives Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack.

McIntyre whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn kicks McIntyre in the chest. Zayn decks McIntyre with a back elbow smash. Zayn kicks McIntyre in the face. Zayn with a flying axe handle strike. Zayn sends McIntyre shoulder first into the steel ring post. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but McIntyre counters with The Big Boot. McIntyre drops Zayn with The SpineBuster for a two count. McIntyre with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. McIntyre puts Zayn on his shoulders. McIntyre climbs up the turnbuckles. McIntyre goes for The Avalanche White Noise, but Zayn counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. McIntyre blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn with clubbing blows to McIntyre’s back. McIntyre HeadButts Zayn. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Zayn counters with The Big Boot. Zayn hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Zayn prepares for The Helluva Kick. McIntyre wisely exits the ring. Zayn runs after McIntyre. McIntyre connects with The Claymore to pickup the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via Pinfall

– WWE Hall Of Famers Tito Santana, Rich Hering, and Jimmy Hart are sitting in the front row.

Second Match: Liv Morgan (c) w/Raquel Rodriguez & Dominik Mysterio vs. Iyo Sky w/Damage CTRL For The WWE Women’s World Championship

Morgan pulls Sky down to the mat. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky showcases her speed and athleticism. Morgan dropkicks Sky. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Sky answers with a Running Dropkick. Sky with The Flapjack for a two count. Sky sends Morgan to the corner. Morgan side steps Sky into the turnbuckles. Sky rocks Morgan with a forearm smash. Sky goes for a German Suplex, but Morgan blocks it. Sky blocks The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Sky blasts Morgan with The PK. Sky with The Quebrada. Sky is fired up. Sky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sky with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sky with Two Shotei’s. Sky dropkicks Morgan to the floor. Sky lands The Suicide Dive. Sky rolls Morgan back into the ring. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick for a two count.

Sky goes for The Bullet Train Attack, but Morgan ducks out of the way. Morgan drops Sky with The BackStabber. Morgan with The Flying CodeBreaker for a two count. Sky kicks Morgan in the face. Sky with Three German Suplex’s with a bridge for a two count. Sky drags Morgan to the corner. Morgan knocks Sky off the top turnbuckle. Sky with The Arm-Ringer across the top rope. Sky slips off the top rope. Morgan with another CodeBreaker for a two count. Morgan is displaying her frustration. Sky with an inside cradle for a two count. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sky applies The CrossFace. Sky with a Knee Lift. Sky delivers The Bullet Train Attack. Sky walks over Morgan. Sky goes for Over The MoonSault, but Morgan gets her feet up in the air. Morgan connects with The Oblivion to pickup the victory. After the match, Morgan had a standoff with Rhea Ripley on the stage.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan via Pinfall

Third Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor w/JD McDonagh In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Priest launches Balor to the corner. Balor ducks under a clothesline from Priest and a chop from Gunther. Balor is trying to run out of the ring. Priest with forearm shivers. Gunther headbutts the midsection of Priest. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Balor rolls him over for a two count. Gunther and Priest tees off on Balor. Gunther kicks Priest in the face. Priest answers with a back elbow smash. Priest with two forearm smashes. Priest with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Priest follows that with The SomerSault Plancha. Priest is fired up. Balor regains control of the match during the commercial break. Priest peppers Balor with forearm shivers. Priest sends Balor to the corner. Gunther with Two Big Boots. Priest with Combination Kicks. Gunther slaps Priest in the chest. Gunther applies The Boston Crab. Balor chops Gunther. Gunther is pissed.

Balor kicks Gunther in the gut. Gunther with a blistering chop. Balor with an Overhead Kick. Priest follows that with a Double Lariat. Chop Exchange. Priest rocks Gunther with a forearm smash. Priest delivers his combination offense. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Priest with two leaping back elbow smashes. Priest SuperKicks Balor. Gunther launches Priest over the top rope. Priest blocks a chop from Gunther. Priest with The Old School Crossbody Block. Priest drops Balor with The Flatliner for a two count. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Gunther gets in the way. Gunther goes for The PowerBomb, but Priest lands back on his feet. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Balor counters with The SlingBlade. Gunther kicks Balor in the gut. Gunther whips Balor across the ring. Balor ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Balor with a flying forearm smash.

Balor goes for The Shotgun Dropkick, but Gunther counters with The Sleeper Hold. Priest with a Leaping Roundhouse Kick. Balor rolls Gunther over for a two count. Priest launches Balor over the top rope. Gunther gets Priest trapped in The Sleeper Hold. Priest refuses to quit. Priest with a snap mare escape. Gunther slaps Priest in the chest. Priest hits The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Balor responds with The Spin Out Elbow Drop. Balor blasts Priest with The Shotgun Dropkick. Balor gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Gunther goes for The SuperPlex, but Priest counters with The Razor’s Edge. Balor connects with The Coupe De Grace for a two count. Priest goes for another Razor’s Edge, but Balor counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Priest nails Balor with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam for a two count. Gunther hammers down on the back of Priest’s neck. Gunther PowerBombs Priest on the steel ring steps. Gunther with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther plants Balor with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER via Pinfall

– Jesse Ventura gives some major props to Liv Morgan for her toughness.

Fourth Match: Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven vs. Michin For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

Michin dodges The Pump Kick. Green avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Green talks smack to Michin. Standing Switch Exchange. Michin with a snap mare takeover. Michin applies a rear chin lock. Michin transitions into a hammerlock. Michin with two arm-drags. Green slaps Michin in the face. Green dumps Michin out of the ring. Michin with a big right hand. Michin applies a Modified Tarantula. Niven nails Michin with The Black Hole Slam on the floor behind the referee’s back. Green has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Green goes for The Radio Silence, but Michin counters with a PowerBomb. Michin ducks a clothesline from Green. Michin with Two Release German Suplex’s. Michin drops Green with The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Green blocks Eat Defeat. Michin denies The Unpretti-HER. Green hits The Radio Silence for a two count. Green inadvertently knocks Niven with The Suicide Dive. Michin with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Michin rolls Green back into the ring. Michin clocks Niven with Eat Defeat on the floor. Green blasts Michin with The PK. Green goes for The Unpretti-HER, but Michin rolls her over for a two count. Michin connects with Eat Defeat for a two count. Green wisely put her foot on the bottom rope. Michin puts Green on the top turnbuckle. Michin rocks Green with a forearm smash. Michin repeatedly slaps Green in the face. Michin dropkicks Niven off the ring apron. Green slaps Michin in the face. Green plants Michin with The Super Unpretti-HER to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Jesse Ventura joins the commentary team for this match. Owens is playing mind games with Rhodes after the bell rings. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Owens. Rhodes slams Owens head on the ring apron. Rhodes with a gut punch. Rhodes slams Owens head on the announce table. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Rhodes starts favoring his left ankle. Rhodes kicks Owens in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Rhodes responds with The Gourdbuster. Owens drives Rhodes back first into the steel ring post. Owens with The Belly to Back Suplex onto the announce table. Owens sends a shoutout to Randy Orton. Owens drives Rhodes back first into the steel ring steps. Owens kicks Rhodes in the gut. Owens rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Owens kicks Rhodes in the ribs. Owens targets the injured left ankle of Rhodes. Owens with a single leg takedown. Owens drops his weight on the left leg of Rhodes. Owens applies a tope and ankle hold.

Rhodes repeatedly kicks Owens in the face. Owens with a Senton Splash for a one count. Owens whips Rhodes across the ring. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens taunts the Long Island crowd. Owens drops Rhodes with The DDT for a two count. Owens goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes with another drop down uppercut. Rhodes with a gut punch. Rhodes puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Rhodes cartwheels around the ring like Stardust. Rhodes with a straight right hand. Rhodes goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens blocks it. Rhodes gets crotched on the top rope. Owens with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Left Jab Exchange. Rhodes drops Owens with The Bionic Elbow. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Owens. Rhodes Powerslams Owens. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick for a two count.

Owens avoids The Super Cody Cutter. Owens SuperKicks Rhodes. Owens clears the announce table. Owens goes for a PowerBomb, but Rhodes counters with The RKO. Rhodes rolls Owens back into the ring. Rhodes hits The Super Cody Cutter for a two count. Rhodes puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Rhodes punches Owens. Rhodes HeadButts Owens. Rhodes and Owens are trading back and forth shots. Owens with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Owens kicks Rhodes in the gut. Owens denies The CrossRhodes. Owens shoves Rhodes into the referee. Owens nails Rhodes with The Stunner. Charles Robinson is still laid out on the floor. Eddie Orengo slides into the ring to make the cover, and Rhodes kicks out at two. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Owens avoids The Cody Cutter, Orengo goes down in the process. Owens drives Rhodes shoulder first into the steel ring post. Owens grabs a steel chair. Rhodes drops Owens with The Cody Cutter. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes on the chair to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

