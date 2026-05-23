WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 5/23/26

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fort Wayne, Indiana

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, Michin In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

STILL TO COME

– Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

– The Vision (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. The Street Profits For The World Tag Team Championship

– Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. The Irresistible Forces For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– PENTA (c) vs. Ethan Page For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Checkout Episode 10 of The SUR Files