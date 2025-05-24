WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 5/24/25

Yuengling Center

Tampa, Florida

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Host: Joe Tessitore & Jesse “The Body” Ventura

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman

Rockers Punches. Zayn clotheslines Rollins over the top rope. Breakker drives his knee into the midsection of Punk. Zayn with clubbing blows to Breakker’s back. Double Irish Whip Breakker holds onto the ropes. Punk and Zayn clotheslines Breakker over the top rope. Punk starts running after Rollins. The bell rings. Zayn is throwing haymakers at Rollins. Rollins backs Zayn into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Breakker clotheslines Zayn from the ring apron. Rollins dumps Zayn out of the ring. Rollins tags in Breakker. Breakker slams Zayn’s head on the announce table. Breakker with a Flying Lariat off the apron. Haymaker Exchange. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rollins attacks Zayn behind the referee’s back. Breakker applies a front face lock. Breakker with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Breakker starts doing push ups. Breakker talks smack to Punk. Breakker with a knee lift. Breakker tags in Rollins.

Double Irish Whip. Zayn holds onto the ropes. Zayn decks Rollins with a back elbow smash. Zayn sends Breakker crashing to the outside. Zayn rolls under a clothesline from Rollins. Zayn tags in Punk. Punk clotheslines Rollins. Punk scores the elbow knockdown. Punk whips Rollins across the ring. Punk with a Leaping Calf Kick. Punk ducks a clothesline from Rollins. Punk with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Rollins blocks The GTS. Punk with a Spinning Back Kick. Punk hits The CodeRed for a two count. Punk with a Running High Knee Strike. Punk follows that with a Running Bulldog/Clothesline Combination. Punk with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Punk goes for The GTS, but Breakker gets in the way. Punk charges towards Breakker. Rollins kicks Punk in the gut. Rollins drops Punk with The Pedigree for a two count. Breakker kicks Zayn in the gut. Breakker with two haymakers. Breakker launches Zayn over the top rope. Zayn sends Breakker tumbling to the floor.

Zayn with The Arabian MoonSault Press. Rollins and Breakker has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Second Haymaker Exchange. Punk with MuayThai Knee Strikes. Rollins denies The GTS. Rollins thrust kicks the midsection of Punk. Punk avoids The Curb Stomp. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Zayn and Breakker are tagged in. Zayn ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Breakker blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Breakker kicks Zayn in the gut. Zayn slaps Breakker in the chest. Zayn drops Breakker with The Tornado DDT. Zayn prepares for The Helluva Kick. Rollins trips Zayn from the outside. Punk with The Slingshot Pescado. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Heyman runs interference. Bronson Reed levels Punk with The Running Body Avalanche through the ringside barricade. Breakker connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Rollins hugs Reed. Reed has joined forces with Rollins, Breakker and Heyman. Punk tries to go after Heyman. Reed with a Senton Splash. Reed plants Punk with The Tsunami.

Winner: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Chelsea Green. Chelsea says that she has risen from the ashes. She was in the morning, but now it’s night. After the votes were cast in, and she defeats Zelina Vega, Chelsea will enter her second term as the first-ever 2X longest reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion in history. Chelsea thanks Cathy for her hervice.

Second Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green w/The Secret Hervice For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

