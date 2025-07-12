WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7/12/25
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, Georgia
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)
Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia
– Randy Orton w/Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre
– Solo Sikoa (c) w/The MFT’s vs. Jimmy Uso For The WWE United States Championship
– Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman vs. LA Knight
– GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship
