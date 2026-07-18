WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7/18/26
Madison Square Garden
New York, New York
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
– Roman Reigns & Jalen Brunson Acknowledgement Ceremony
– Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio In A No Disqualification Match
– CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER & Sami Zayn. If GUNTHER & Sami Win, They’ll Be Added To The Undisputed WWE Championship Match At SummerSlam
Checkout Episode 18 of The SUR Files