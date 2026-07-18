WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 7/18/26

Madison Square Garden

New York, New York

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Roman Reigns & Jalen Brunson Acknowledgement Ceremony

– Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh w/Dominik Mysterio In A No Disqualification Match

– CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER & Sami Zayn. If GUNTHER & Sami Win, They’ll Be Added To The Undisputed WWE Championship Match At SummerSlam

Checkout Episode 18 of The SUR Files