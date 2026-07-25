Bayley’s WWE future continues to be the subject of backstage speculation, with a new report shedding more light on her contract situation and what could lie ahead.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was backstage talk surrounding Bayley following last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden. Bayley was defeated by Lyra Valkyria in what many have viewed as the apparent conclusion of their rivalry, and one source reportedly suggested the bout may have carried additional significance.

“Unless Bayley comes back as a surprise for revenge, this felt like an angle both ending the program and maybe blowing off Bayley for good,” Meltzer wrote. “One person did note to us before the show that there was talk backstage that this would be Bayley’s last match in Madison Square Garden. Well, that depends on many factors.”

Meltzer went on to elaborate on Bayley’s contract status, noting that discussions regarding her future remain active as her current WWE deal approaches its expiration later this year. He added that Bayley has several factors to weigh before making a decision on the next chapter of her career.

“Lots of talk regarding Bayley (Pamela Martinez, 37) and her future,” Meltzer continued. “Her contract expires later this year. One of her best friends in Mercedes Mone who very clearly wants to feud with her in AEW. Anyway, the best answer to the question is that she has a decision to make. In her case there are many things to think about, including the offer made to keep her, the reality is that her spot here will be her spot and if she leaves she will at least have a chance at a much higher spot.”

Those comments are in line with what Meltzer previously stated on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he said the only definitive information he had received regarding Bayley’s future was that she has “a big decision to make.”

Adding further intrigue, Bayley was initially featured in promotional material for WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam tryout alongside Shawn Michaels, Nattie, Je’Von Evans and Robert Stone. However, the On Location website has since updated the promotional graphics, with Ivy Nile replacing Bayley in the advertisement. While no explanation has been given for the change, it has only fueled further speculation regarding Bayley’s status as her contract situation continues to be closely watched.