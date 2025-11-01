– According to one source, the creative for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show was heavily adjusted from original plans. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso was not originally planned for the show at all.

– The expected main event and final match at tonight’s show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah is CM Punk vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Expected to open the show as the first match of the evening is Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre in a no disqualification and no countout showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After that, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship is expected to be the second match, followed by Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship as the third bout.

