WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns tonight.

The latest Saturday Night’s Main Event special goes down this evening at 8/7c on Peacock and YouTube from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Heading into the special event this evening, we have learned of the internal match order planned for the show.

Featured below is the spoiler listing, in order, for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Fort Wayne:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: PENTA vs. Ethan Page

* Non-Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The Vision vs. The Street Profits

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Paige & Brie Bella vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

* Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)