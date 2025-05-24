Tonight’s episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock will open with a major tag team match featuring CM Punk and Sami Zayn taking on the duo of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, who will be accompanied by Paul Heyman.

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura and veteran broadcaster Joe Tessitore are set to co-host tonight’s broadcast, adding a unique blend of nostalgia and sports legitimacy to the show’s presentation.

In a nod to R-Truth’s comedic impersonation of John Cena, WWE is now selling a special “Ron Cena” parody t-shirt in Tampa, spoofing Cena’s official farewell tour merchandise.

Fans seated in the first few rows will receive exclusive commemorative chairs as part of tonight’s special event atmosphere.

The set design for Saturday Night’s Main Event once again embraces the retro aesthetic, continuing WWE’s homage to the classic era of the iconic brand.

