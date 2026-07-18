WWE’s road to SummerSlam passes through “The Empire State” tonight, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is live at 8/7c from world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated special event from MSG in NYC, the role for 2026 NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, who is advertised to appear at the show alongside WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, appears to be revealed.

Heading into the 7/18 show, the official WWE Games account on X/Twitter noted that Brunson will be hosting the event and it will be announced that he is being added to WWE 2K26.

“The Knicks’ star point guard Jalen Brunson is hosting Saturday Night’s Main Event and making his return to WWE 2K26,” the announcement read. “Available next patch, on July 22nd!”

Additionally, WWE filmed a segment involving the promotional poster boy for the 7/18 MSG show, Danhausen, during his “Uncursing Parade” in NYC, which was streamed live via WWE’s YouTube channel this afternoon.

The segment involved Danhausen, with R-Truth, being scared by former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman (Watch Video Here).

For more spoilers for tonight’s show, including the segment and match order expected for the event, click here.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from MSG in NYC.