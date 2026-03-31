WWE is bringing a classic event back to one of its most iconic venues.

During this week’s episode of Raw from Madison Square Garden, it was officially announced that Saturday Night’s Main Event will return to the historic arena on July 18 in New York City.

The news was reported here last week per multiple sources.

The show will be held as part of FanaticsFest, adding another major attraction to the growing convention-style weekend. The announcement drew a strong reaction from the live crowd, especially given the legacy tied to both the event and the venue.

Notably, this marks the first time Saturday Night’s Main Event has emanated from Madison Square Garden since August 2007, making it a significant return for longtime fans.

And that’s not the only upcoming installment.

WWE also confirmed that the next Saturday Night’s Main Event is set for May 23 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, giving the revived special a steady presence on the calendar.

For those planning to watch from home, Saturday Night’s Main Event will air via Peacock.

For those who can’t watch live, make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/23 and 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.