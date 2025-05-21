– New Orleans-based radio station 710 KEEL had WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints on as a special guest to promote this Sunday’s WWE NXT Battleground 2025 premium live event in Tampa, Florida.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, May 24, also in Tampa, FL., will stream on Peacock in addition to airing live via NBC. The show is also expected to stream internationally via the official WWE YouTube channel.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel released a new video this week called, “The Story of the Rise of The Great Khali,” covering his run in the company in 2006 and 2007. The description reads: “In spring 2006, The Great Khali arrived, towering over The Undertaker and dominating The Deadman in a way no one ever had. Watch Khali’s first year in WWE with rivalries against the likes of Undertaker, Kane and John Cena, culminating in being crowned World Heavyweight Champion.”