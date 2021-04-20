WWE has announced a storyline fine of $100,000 and an indefinite suspension for Charlotte Flair following the show-closing angle on tonight’s RAW.

Tonight’s RAW ended with Flair destroying referee Eddie Orengo and coming back to attack him several times. The RAW main event featured Flair vs. Asuka while RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley watching from ringside. Flair was about to put Asuka away with the Figure Eight when Ripley interfered from ringside. The distraction allowed Asuka to pin Flair out of nowhere. This then led to Flair arguing with the referee and then snapping.

Flair destroyed the referee in the match until other officials came down to order her away. She then kept coming back to inflict more damage until RAW went off the air.

WWE just announced that Adam Pearce ordered the $100,000 fine, and suspended Flair indefinitely.

There is no word yet on when the storyline suspension will be lifted. Flair vs. Asuka vs. Ripley has been rumored for the WrestleMania Revenge pay-per-view on May 16, but it remains to be seen if that match will happen.

Stay tuned for more on the Flair storyline. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event and show-closing angle:

BREAKING per @ScrapDaddyAP on #RawTalk, @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100K following her actions at the conclusion of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tnaQReflDR — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

https://twitter.com/WWEUniverse/status/1384339009049088003

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.