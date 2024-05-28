WWE provides an update on Kale Dixon.

Dixon faced off against Bron Breakker on the May 20th edition of Raw, where Breakker defeated him in short fashion. After the match, Breakker smashed Dixon’s head with a steel chair off the ring steps. He was taken to the hospital immediately.

On tonight’s Raw, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee revealed what injuries Dixon had sustain (storyline). They say that he has “head, neck, body and shoulder issues,” as well as a “cracked dome.”

Hear the latest on the status of @KaleDixonWWE following last week's destruction at the hands of @bronbreakkerwwe!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kmXGhnj2wO — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2024

WWE did NOT state when Dixon would return. Meanwhile, Breakker would be fined for his actions. However, he did show up on this evening’s Raw during the Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet matchup.