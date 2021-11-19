The WWE Mexico offices are not shutting down after all.

It was reported earlier today, via Periódico Correo in Mexico, that WWE’s offices in Mexico City will be shutting down soon. The report stated that employees were notified of the upcoming closure this week, and that at least 10 employees work at the office, which opened back in the 2000s.

In an update, we reached out to WWE for comment on the story and they said the original report from Periódico Correo is false. The office is not shutting down, according to WWE.

The WWE Japan division was shut down back in September and today’s report from Mexico stated that another WWE International office was closing up shop, but now WWE has dismissed it.

