WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio is currently out of action with a torn triceps.

There’s no word yet on if this is a legitimate injury or just another part of the storylines, but WWE’s report notes that Mysterio suffered the injury during Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view, which saw Rey and his son Dominik defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy in tag team action.

Tonight’s RAW was scheduled to feature a singles match between Rey and Rollins, with the winner qualifying for the Triple Threat main event to determine the Clash of Champions opponent for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. WWE announced after RAW started that Rey would be replaced by Dominik. Rollins ended up defeating Dominik in that qualifier.

While Rey did not wrestle on tonight’s show, he did appear in backstage segments with his son, his wife Angie, and daughter Aliyah. Rey, who was wearing a sleeve over his elbow but not a sling, did not get physical and did not run out when Dominik was getting attacked by Rollins after their singles match.

There’s no word yet on when Rey will return to the ring, but we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the injury to Rey, along with a backstage photo from tonight’s RAW at the Amway Center in Orlando FL:

Rey Mysterio suffers torn triceps Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has learned. Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy at the live WWE Network special. He was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins on Raw in a match where the winner would advance to a Triple Threat Match later in the night, which would determine WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s opponent at WWE Clash of Champions. Dominik will replace his father in the bout. Stick with WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for more on Rey Mysterio’s status as it becomes available.

