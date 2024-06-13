An update on Ricochet has surfaced.

On Wednesday night, WWE surfaced on social media with an update on Ricochet’s condition following the attack he suffered at the hands of Bron Breakker on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

The story line update on Ricochet reads as follows:

BREAKING: After suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Bron Breakker this past Monday on WWE Raw, Ricochet will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time with upper body injuries.

As noted, Ricochet’s WWE contract expires soon, and the decorated international wrestling star is rumored to be joining AEW.