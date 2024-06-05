An update on Karmen Petrovic.

WWE announced that the NXT star is dealing with an injury, which was why she did not compete on this evening’s NXT. Instead, Petrovic was replaced by Natalya Neidhard, who went on to defeat Izzi Dame. Commentator Vic Joseph said that Petrovic got hurt competing on a house show. She has not wrestled since the May 31st NXT live event.

No other information was provided. At this time the extend of Petrovic’s injury is unknown but she did appear on screen with a crutch. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.