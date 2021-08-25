WWE has announced that Timothy Thatcher is currently on the shelf with an injury.

As noted, last night’s post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland defeat Thatcher in singles action. The post-match angle saw Danny Burch return with Oney Lorcan as Holland, Burch, Lorcan and Pete Dunne beat down Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland left Thatcher laying at ringside.

In an update, WWE later announced that Thatcher is out indefinitely due to the attack by Holland.

WWE did not elaborate on the injury, and there’s no word yet on if this is a legitimate injury to Thatcher or not.

Holland will face Ciampa in singles action on next Tuesday’s NXT. Holland noted in a later backstage segment that he will put Ciampa on the shelf just like he did Thatcher.

Stay tuned for more on Thatcher’s status.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Timothy Thatcher is out indefinitely after suffering an attack from @RidgeWWE earlier in the night. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wdYK2fdD3C — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2021

