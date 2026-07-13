WWE will hold a special combined television taping when the company heads to Cleveland at the end of August.

Rocket Arena announced that the Friday, August 28 event will feature both WWE SmackDown and a taped episode of Monday Night Raw, giving fans two television shows in one night.

The venue promoted the announcement on social media, writing:

“TWO SHOWS. ONE NIGHT,” the social media announcement began. “Don’t miss the WWE action LIVE in Cleveland on August 28.”

The scheduling change follows WWE’s decision to postpone the previously announced August 31 episode of Raw in Charlotte, North Carolina. That event has now been converted into a SmackDown taping that is scheduled to take place in Charlotte in February 2027.

The latest adjustments also suggest WWE may be giving its roster and production crew time off around the beginning of September. The SmackDown event originally scheduled for September 4 in Cincinnati has been canceled, and WWE has yet to announce when or where that week’s episode will be taped.

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