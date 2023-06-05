WWE has announced Brock Lesnar for the following RAW episodes leading up to SummerSlam:

* July 3 from the CFG Bank Arena inn Baltimore (post-Money In the Bank show)

* July 17 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta

* July 31 from the Toyota Center in Houston (SummerSlam go-home show)

As noted, the Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III match is planned for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit. Lesnar is not currently advertised for WWE Money In the Bank on July 1.

Rhodes will be on tonight’s RAW to discuss Lesnar during a MizTV segment.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.