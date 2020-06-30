WWE Scheduled to Hold RAW Event at Arena In Cleveland, Ohio

The WWE SmackDown event originally scheduled for Friday, April 17 in Cleveland, Ohio has been re-scheduled for a live RAW taping on Monday, September 28.
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland has confirmed that the RAW date is now on the schedule, which could be one of the first WWE events to be held outside of the closed-set Performance Center since the coronavirus pandemic forced schedule changes back in March.
The arena noted that all original tickets purchased for the SmackDown date will be honored for the RAW date in September. Tickets start at $20 and can be found at the arena website via this link.
The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm local time that night, which gives time for the usual pre-RAW WWE Main Event taping.
It will be interesting to see if WWE starts adding dates outside of Florida now that some states are re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay tuned for updates on the WWE schedule.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
