When it comes to WWE Superstars shelling out cash for fresh looks, no one tops “The American Nightmare.”

WWE seamstress Sandra Gray recently appeared as a guest on The Insiders with Conrad Thompson for an interview, during which she was asked who spends the most on ring and entrance gear with her.

“100% Cody [Rhodes].” she quickly answered. “I already know what he needs next and after that, and after that. I know when there is a space in-between where I can chill a little bit. I look forward to that.”

She continued,”It’s a big deal just coming up with something and getting a design. I don’t make all of his designs, I do the actual physical work. As far as coming up with the gear ideas, I don’t do all of that by myself.”

