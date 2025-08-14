WWE is about to have a new ‘presenting sponsor’ for their weekly WWE Raw on Netflix series.

Ad Week published a new feature highlighting Netflix’s success in closing its upfront advertising deals ahead of the upcoming fall TV season.

According to the report, the leading streaming platform has “more than doubled” its overall advertising commitments compared to previous years.

The article also noted that advertisers are showing particular excitement for Netflix’s growing slate of live programming. This includes the weekly live episodes of WWE Raw on the platform, which will feature DoorDash as the new ‘presenting sponsor’ for the Monday night prime time program.

From AdWeek.com:

“Regarding its offerings, the streamer’s ads leader said clients were looking forward to live programming, including WWE Raw, with Netflix partnering with DoorDash as the presenting sponsor for the new season.”

New episodes of WWE Raw air live every Monday night at 8/7c on Netflix.