Former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May has been officially rebranded as part of her WWE NXT character transformation.

On this week’s episode of NXT, fans were introduced to “Blake Monroe,” the new persona May is now portraying. A stylized vignette—shot in the style of an old Hollywood newsreel—spotlighted her glamorous image and cemented her moniker as “The Glamour of NXT” before unveiling her new ring name (Watch Video Here).

Monroe made her WWE debut during the June 3rd edition of NXT, confronting reigning NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. WWE has since confirmed that Monroe will sign her official NXT contract on next week’s episode, marking the official start of her in-ring career under the WWE banner.

In addition, WWE filed a trademark for “Blake Monroe” on June 11 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing falls under the entertainment services category and includes coverage for live wrestling shows, televised programming, multimedia content, reality-based series, and digital sports and entertainment media.

The official description of WWE’s filing with the USPTO on 6/11 for Mariah May’s new Blake Monroe WWE NXT ring name reads as follows: