During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a fan in attendance proudly held up a handmade sign reading “PAIGE COME HOME!” — a clear nod to Saraya’s WWE persona, Paige, who rose to international stardom during her tenure with the company. The sign quickly drew attention from the live crowd and social media viewers alike.

However, the moment was short-lived. According to fans in attendance, WWE security confiscated the sign shortly after it was spotted on camera. Videos of the sign’s removal soon surfaced online (see below), prompting plenty of discussion among fans — many interpreting the gesture as both a show of affection from the fanbase and a reminder of Saraya’s complicated history with the company.

Saraya herself took to social media after the show to respond to the incident. The former Divas Champion reacted with delight and appreciation toward the fan’s message, expressing how touched she was to see that kind of support years after leaving WWE.

For longtime fans, the sentiment struck a chord. Saraya wrestled under the name Paige for nearly a decade in WWE, becoming one of the most influential women’s wrestlers of her generation. Her WWE career came to an end in 2022, when the company opted not to renew her contract.

Following Vince McMahon’s exit from his executive role later that year, Triple H reportedly made efforts to bring her back, though the timing didn’t work out. Saraya would instead sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) that September, marking her return to in-ring competition after years of retirement due to injury.

In AEW, Saraya went on to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in 2023, adding another major accolade to her already decorated career. However, she has since parted ways with the promotion, leaving fans once again speculating about her future — and perhaps, as the SmackDown sign suggested, holding out hope for a “homecoming” one day.