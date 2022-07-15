WWE issued a new Fan Council survey today to gauge fan feedback on various Superstars.

Fans were asked to provide opinions on the wrestlers listed, with the following choices: One of My Favorites; Very Good; Good; Fair; Poor; Unfamiliar.

The most two interesting names on the list were Sasha Banks and Naomi, who have not been seen since they walked out of RAW in mid-May.

Commander Azeez was also on the list. He has not been seen since being assigned back to the WWE NXT 2.0 brand in early June, around the time Apollo Crews was. It should be noted that while Azeez was reportedly sent back to NXT, he still has not appeared since the news was first reported by PWInsider in early June. Azeez is currently listed on the SmackDown roster on the WWE website.

The list also included the following Superstars:

* AJ Styles

* Akira Tozawa

* Alexa Bliss

* Aliyah

* Angel

* Angelo Dawkins

* Asuka

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Bianca Belair

* Big E

* Bobby Lashley

* Brock Lesnar

* Butch

* Carmella

* Cedric Alexander

* Chad Gable

* Charlotte Flair

* Ciampa

* Cody Rhodes

* Commander Azeez

* Damian Priest

* Dana Brooke

* Dolph Ziggler

* Dominik Mysterio

* Doudrop

* Drew Gulak

* Drew McIntyre

* Edge

* Erik

* Ezekiel

* Finn Balor

* Gunther

* Happy Baron Corbin

* Humberto

* Ivar

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Jinder Mahal

* Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Lacey Evans

* Liv Morgan

* Ludwig Kaiser

* ma.çé

* Madcap Moss

* mån.sôör

* Max Dupri

* Montez Ford

* Mustafa Ali

* MVP

* Naomi

* Natalya

* Nikki A.S.H.

* Omos

* Otis

* Queen Zelina Vega

* R-Truth

* Randy Orton

* Raquel Rodriguez

* Reggie

* Rey Mysterio

* Rhea Ripley

* Rick Boogs

* Ricochet

* Riddle

* Ridge Holland

* Robert Roode

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks

* Seth Rollins

* Shanky

* Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus

* Shelton Benjamin

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Shotzi

* Sonya Deville

* T-BAR

* Tamina Snuka

* The Miz

* Theory

* Veer

* Xavier Woods

* Xia Li

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.