Spike Dudley will have to wait a little longer in his attempt to secure the trademark rights to his longtime ring name.

The former WWE star filed an application to trademark the “Spike Dudley” name, but WWE has requested additional time to determine whether it will formally oppose the application.

WWE’s request for an extension was granted on September 25, giving the company an additional 90 days to file a potential opposition to Dudley’s trademark application.

The extension does not mean WWE has officially challenged the filing, but it preserves the company’s right to do so during the extended period.

Dudley worked for WWE from 2001 until his departure in 2005. During his run with the company, he held several championships, including the Cruiserweight, European, Hardcore and Tag Team titles.