The preliminary viewership is in for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to TV Series Finale the episode drew 2.46 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.027 million. They scored a rating of 0.7 in the 18-49 demographics, a significant increase from last week’s 0.46. While both of last week’s numbers rose in the final ratings last night’s preliminary numbers surged over that.

The blue-brand featured Roman Reigns receiving a new Universal Title belt to celebrate his 1,000+ days as champion, and Solo Sikoa attacking Jimmy Uso in the latest Bloodline saga. As mentioned in the past, finals ratings will be out next week and generally show an increase in all categories.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all WWE news and stories.