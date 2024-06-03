The viewership numbers are in for the May 31st episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 2,310,000 viewers and scored a 0.65 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the May 24th episode, which pulled in 2,147,000 viewers and scored a 0.56 in the key demo. The show took place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

SmackDown featured Kevin Owens going toe-to-toe with The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes cutting a promo, AJ Styles attacking Cody, Bayley teaming up with Naomi for tag team action and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.