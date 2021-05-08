According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s throwback episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.157 million viewers overnight, an increase of 6.9% from the previous week’s overnight number. They finished first in the always important 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.6. The blue-brand’s big moment was Cesaro earning his first world title shot since being with the company, even laying out current Universal champion Roman Reigns to end the show.

Overall the program finished 8th in total viewership trailing behind Shark Tank, 20/20, Kids Say the Darnedest Things, Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which won the night with 5.66 million viewers.

As always full ratings will be out on Monday.