The viewership and key demo ratings are in for the September 25th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, last night’s show was watched by 1,465,000 viewers on average, an increase from the previous week’s viewership number of 1,331,000. However, Raw’s rating in the key demographic was a 0.41, which was down from last Monday’s 0.42.

UPDATE: The key demo rating was later confirmed to be 0.43.

Raw had a ton of action, including the Judgment Day defending the WWE Undisputed tag team titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as well as Domink Mysterio defending the NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee.

The red-brand once again had stiff competition as there were not one but two NFL games on at the same time.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on all WWE related news and stories.