During a recent appearance on “The Babyfaces Podcast,” WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio expressed his belief that fans would hate to see him as a World Champion in WWE.

The son of Rey Mysterio said, “I think that people would go absolutely insane. People would hate to see me as world champion.”

During last night’s edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Kevin Owens wore a t-shirt that read, “Cody Sucks Eggs.” This is a reference to a t-shirt Terry Funk once wore while feuding with the late Dusty Rhodes. Funk’s t-shirt said, “Dusty Sucks Eggs.”

Owens’ new t-shirt is now available on WWEShop.com, as you can see below:

The Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas has announced that an episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be taking place at the venue on Friday, June 6. Tickets will go on sale on February 21 at 10:00 AM local time.

You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from last night’s episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event below:

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green commented on wanting extra security on SmackDown. Niven was shown talking to Blair Davenport in the background during The Motor City Machine Guns and #DIY’s segment.

And finally, the 100 Proof Bar & Bites in Butler, New Jersey will be holding a WWE Royal Rumble watch party featuring Demolition in attendance. You can find more details at WrestlingCollector.com.