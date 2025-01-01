“The Last Time Is Now!”

Heading into 2025, pro wrestling will see the extended retirement tour of “The Greatest of All-Time” in WWE.

With John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” 2025 farewell tour set to feature a few dozen of the final appearances of the pro wrestling legend, WWE is capitalizing with some special custom merchandise.

This week, WWE kicked off the New Year with the announcement of the new “John Cena Farewell Tour 2025 Spinner Championship Replica Title Belts.”

From WWE Shop: