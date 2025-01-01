“The Last Time Is Now!”
Heading into 2025, pro wrestling will see the extended retirement tour of “The Greatest of All-Time” in WWE.
With John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” 2025 farewell tour set to feature a few dozen of the final appearances of the pro wrestling legend, WWE is capitalizing with some special custom merchandise.
This week, WWE kicked off the New Year with the announcement of the new “John Cena Farewell Tour 2025 Spinner Championship Replica Title Belts.”
From WWE Shop:
The last time is now! We’re in the twilight of John Cena’s legendary sports entertainment career, but the mantra of Hustle, Loyalty & Respect is never-ending. Showcase your appreciation for the end of an era by carving out space in your home for this Farewell Tour 2025 Los Angeles Spinner Championship Replica Title Belt. Reminiscent of his spinner Championships of yesteryear, this unique commemorative Championship features signature John Cena graphics on the main and side plates to signify that although The Greatest Of All Time’s in-ring career may be winding down, the champ will always be here!