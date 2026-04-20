Brock Lesnar’s apparent retirement is already being commemorated in a big way by WWE.

Following his loss at WrestleMania 42, WWE Shop has released multiple tribute items honoring “The Beast Incarnate,” including three different “Thank You Brock Lesnar” t-shirts, each currently listed at $34.99.

Lesnar was defeated by Oba Femi on the grand stage, and the post-match moment quickly fueled retirement speculation.

After the bout, Lesnar removed his gloves and boots inside the ring, a long-standing symbolic gesture in pro wrestling that typically signals the end of an in-ring career.

That moment didn’t go unnoticed.

WWE is now leaning into the emotional farewell, with the official product description for the shirts reflecting on the significance of the scene:

“In a valiant yet unsuccessful effort against Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar suffered a mighty Fall From Grace powerbomb that would fell the Beast Incarnate. And following that pinfall loss, he reflected, took off his gloves and boots and symbolically gestured farewell to the WWE Universe. Pay your respects to Lesnar’s illustrious career by grabbing this Thank You Brock T-Shirt. The graphics printed across the chest are sure to call to mind an unforgettable matchup and a moment that the sports entertainment world isn’t soon to forget.”

It’s a quick turnaround, but not a surprising one given Lesnar’s legacy.

If this truly marks the end, WWE is making sure fans have a way to remember it.