WWE is selling tickets for premium seats at their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in “Sin City” next month.

On Tuesday, WWE.com released an announcement regarding tickets for premium seats atop iconic WrestleMania 42 set going on sale this Friday.

Check out the complete announcement below.

Tickets for Premium Seats atop iconic WrestleMania 42 set on sale Friday WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that fans can purchase seats positioned atop the iconic WrestleMania 42 set for the first time ever when the Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Limited tickets for the premium seats, which offer fans a one-of-a-kind elevated viewing experience inside the stadium, will go on sale Friday, March 20, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. Each year, WrestleMania features a theme-based set that transforms the host stadium and enhances the live event experience. In 2025, the custom-built WrestleMania 41 set leaned into the tradition of Las Vegas, incorporating a resort-inspired design to reflect the city’s iconic entertainment culture. The WrestleMania 42 set will be unveiled in the days leading up to the event. The WWE Universe can still purchase general tickets for WrestleMania 42 by visiting Ticketmaster.com.