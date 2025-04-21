– WWE Shop is selling Travis Scott’s WWE Hardcore Championship title belt that he was carrying with him during his appearance in the finish of the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday. The price tag for this item? $1,200. The official description reads as follows:

“Whether it is apparel or music, Travis Scott is known for some of the hippest collaborations. The latest venture for the entertainment icon pairs him up with the WWE. Hand-assembled with exquisite details, this Cactus Jack x WWE Replica Title Belt is a work of art that screams sicko mode. Fans of sports entertainment and Travis Scott will agree this piece is a real chart-topper.”

– Featured below is a photo of John Cena’s new custom side plates in the Undisputed WWE Championship, which features the milestone 17 referenced for his record-breaking 17th world championship reign.

– CM Punk spoke with UFC legend Daniel Cormier for ESPN after WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, and referred to Liv Morgan as the MVP of WWE.